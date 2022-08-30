Heading 3
Celebs who rocked a white lehenga
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala made heads turn as she stepped out in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Malaika Arora
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti in a white Shivan & Narresh lehenga set makes a divine case for ethnic sartorial choices
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya looked every bit gorgeous in a white lehenga with embellished mirror-work that served as an ideal inspiration for wedding festivities
Ananya Panday
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara turned into a desi princess in a gorgeous ivory white lehenga from the Khaab 2022 couture collection by Manish Malhotra
Tara Sutaria
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Jackie made a stunning case for festive style as she decked herself up in an off-white lehenga with a billowing skirt and a halter-neck choli
Festive Look
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Lightweight and voluminous, Shraddha’s white lehenga featuring tone-on-tone embroidery is a forever favourite to twirl in!
Shraddha Kapoor
The starlet looked like a vision in this white lehenga featuring intricate chikankari embroidery all over
Suhana KHAN
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sara channelled her inner desi princess in a white ‘Mistletoe’ lehenga by Anita Dongre
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Making a striking case for florals and whites, Kat looked ethereal in a gorgeous white floral lehenga by Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked charming as always in her white lehenga with intricate chikankari work that seemed ideal for a summer wedding
Alia Bhatt
