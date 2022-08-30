Heading 3

Celebs who rocked a white lehenga

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Mala made heads turn as she stepped out in a head-to-toe white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti in a white Shivan & Narresh lehenga set makes a divine case for ethnic sartorial choices

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya looked every bit gorgeous in a white lehenga with embellished mirror-work that served as an ideal inspiration for wedding festivities

Ananya Panday

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara turned into a desi princess in a gorgeous ivory white lehenga from the Khaab 2022 couture collection by Manish Malhotra

Tara Sutaria

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Jackie made a stunning case for festive style as she decked herself up in an off-white lehenga with a billowing skirt and a halter-neck choli

Festive Look 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Lightweight and voluminous, Shraddha’s white lehenga featuring tone-on-tone embroidery is a forever favourite to twirl in!

Shraddha Kapoor

The starlet looked like a vision in this white lehenga featuring intricate chikankari embroidery all over

Suhana KHAN

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sara channelled her inner desi princess in a white ‘Mistletoe’ lehenga by Anita Dongre

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Making a striking case for florals and whites, Kat looked ethereal in a gorgeous white floral lehenga by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked charming as always in her white lehenga with intricate chikankari work that seemed ideal for a summer wedding

Alia Bhatt

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora in snazzy co-ord sets

Click Here