Celebs who slayed in blingy outfits
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi redefined glamour in this stunning mirrored gown, and her minimal makeup complemented her blingy look perfectly.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kiara slayed in this red blingy cut-out dress, and balanced the sparkly look with a solid red blazer.
Image: Priyankk Nandwana
Shilpa Shetty looks party-ready in this blingy sequined jumpsuit.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Malaika set Instagram on fire with this stunning picture of herself in a yellow blingy mini bodycon dress.
Image: samrat.02 Instagram
For the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar opted for this blingy green oversized blazer and skirt.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Shanaya Kapoor is a bling queen in this silver sequin mini-dress.
Video: Ananya Panday
“Chandelier chic,” wrote Ananya Panday while sharing this video of herself in a shimmery gown.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon stuns in this maroon shimmery dress.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Kareena shines bright in an Atelier Zuhra silver mirror dress.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks chic and elegant in this maroon blingy dress.
