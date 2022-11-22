Heading 3

Celebs who slayed in blingy outfits

Lubna
Khan

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image:  Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi redefined glamour in this stunning mirrored gown, and her minimal makeup complemented her blingy look perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kiara slayed in this red blingy cut-out dress, and balanced the sparkly look with a solid red blazer.

Kiara Advani

Image: Priyankk Nandwana

Shilpa Shetty looks party-ready in this blingy sequined jumpsuit.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Malaika set Instagram on fire with this stunning picture of herself in a yellow blingy mini bodycon dress.

Malaika Arora

Image: samrat.02 Instagram

For the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar opted for this blingy green oversized blazer and skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Shanaya Kapoor is a bling queen in this silver sequin mini-dress.

 Shanaya Kapoor

Video: Ananya Panday

“Chandelier chic,” wrote Ananya Panday while sharing this video of herself in a shimmery gown.

Ananya Panday

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon stuns in this maroon shimmery dress.

 Kriti Sanon

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Kareena shines bright in an Atelier Zuhra silver mirror dress.

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks chic and elegant in this maroon blingy dress.

Sara Ali Khan

