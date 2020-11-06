times
celebs slayed in
10
Red Lehengas November 06, 2020
Kangana Ranaut stunned in a bespoke red lehenga by Anita Dongre. A statement choker and maang tika completed her look
Neha Kakkar stole the show in a red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. Exquisitely crafted layered necklaces accentuated the look further
Athiya Shetty stunned in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre. A statement necklace completed her look
Kiara Advani dialled up the drama in a custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble. An emerald green statement necklace finished off her look
Katrina Kaif went all out in this bespoke red lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She rounded off her look with just a pair of jhumkas
For a wedding, Katrina chose to wear an embellished red lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Cascading curls and neutral makeup finished off her look
A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp in an off-shoulder top and a long, flowy lehenga. Pulled back hair and smokey eyes completed her look
Tamannaah Bhatia hopped on the bandwagon and showed us how to rock a deep-red mirror-work lehenga. Here’s proof!
Shraddha Kapoor set our hearts on fire as she donned this heavily embellished red lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a bright red lehenga that she paired with a tiny blouse for an event. A sheer red dupatta completed the star’s ultra-glam outfit
