times

celebs slayed in

10

Red Lehengas

November 06, 2020

Kangana Ranaut stunned in a bespoke red lehenga by Anita Dongre. A statement choker and maang tika completed her look

Neha Kakkar stole the show in a red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. Exquisitely crafted layered necklaces accentuated the look further

Athiya Shetty stunned in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre. A statement necklace completed her look

Kiara Advani dialled up the drama in a custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble. An emerald green statement necklace finished off her look

Katrina Kaif went all out in this bespoke red lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She rounded off her look with just a pair of jhumkas

For a wedding, Katrina chose to wear an embellished red lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Cascading curls and neutral makeup finished off her look

A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp in an off-shoulder top and a long, flowy lehenga. Pulled back hair and smokey eyes completed her look

Tamannaah Bhatia hopped on the bandwagon and showed us how to rock a deep-red mirror-work lehenga. Here’s proof!

Shraddha Kapoor set our hearts on fire as she donned this heavily embellished red lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a bright red lehenga that she paired with a tiny blouse for an event. A sheer red dupatta completed the star’s ultra-glam outfit

