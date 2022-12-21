Heading 3

Celebs who styled
jacket over saree

Lubna
Khan

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty keeps her look elegant and chic in an ivory saree, over which she donned a matching knee-length silk jacket

Image: Ajay Kadam

Karisma layered her red chanderi saree with a long ivory jacket for Akash Ambani’s wedding

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Nayantara Parikh 

Sonam Kapoor is the OG queen of winter layering and she made a fashion statement as she donned an ethnic jacket over a saree

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Frozen Pixel Studios

Capes also make for a beautiful addition over sarees. This picture is proof!

Huma Qureshi

Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram

Katrina Kaif amps up her ethnic look in a georgette Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, layered with embroidered butterfly cape

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ajay Kadam

We’re quite impressed with Sonakshi Sinha’s floor-length-jacket over saree look that is just perfect if you’re attending weddings in winter!

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol adds a gold jacket over her bright orange saree, and the look comes together beautifully!

Kajol

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Kareena opted for a black blazer over her tie-dye Bloni saree, and this look is so chic and elegant

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Yami Gautam styles a full-length anarkali-style jacket over a saree

Yami Gautam

Image: Ajay Kadam

Madhuri Dixit dons an embroidered crop jacket over her black georgette saree

Madhuri Dixit

