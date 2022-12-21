Celebs who styled
jacket over saree
Lubna
Khan
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty keeps her look elegant and chic in an ivory saree, over which she donned a matching knee-length silk jacket
Image: Ajay Kadam
Karisma layered her red chanderi saree with a long ivory jacket for Akash Ambani’s wedding
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Nayantara Parikh
Sonam Kapoor is the OG queen of winter layering and she made a fashion statement as she donned an ethnic jacket over a saree
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Frozen Pixel Studios
Capes also make for a beautiful addition over sarees. This picture is proof!
Huma Qureshi
Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram
Katrina Kaif amps up her ethnic look in a georgette Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, layered with embroidered butterfly cape
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ajay Kadam
We’re quite impressed with Sonakshi Sinha’s floor-length-jacket over saree look that is just perfect if you’re attending weddings in winter!
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol adds a gold jacket over her bright orange saree, and the look comes together beautifully!
Kajol
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Kareena opted for a black blazer over her tie-dye Bloni saree, and this look is so chic and elegant
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Yami Gautam styles a full-length anarkali-style jacket over a saree
Yami Gautam
Image: Ajay Kadam
Madhuri Dixit dons an embroidered crop jacket over her black georgette saree
Madhuri Dixit
