Celebs who swear by black outfits

Sakshi Singh

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress stole the limelight in a black latex strapless floor-length dress that fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress sizzled in a black dress with a side slit from the collection of Self-Portrait and set the stage on fire with her bold look

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Baaghi 2 actress donned a leather ruched black dress looking incredibly stunning with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Norma Kamali

Disha Patani

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black dress with an asymmetrical hemline that flaunted her toned legs. She complemented the look with a pair of heels and a sparkling diamond necklace for an effortlessly sexy style

Kiara Advani

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black cut-out dress, flaunting her chiseled body from the Monot collection

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala made an entrance to remember in a stunning black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs

Malaika Arora

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The ravishing Tadap actress absolutely radiated in her shimmering sequin co-ord set of a bralette and a straight skirt

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She was a vision in a magnificent velvet gown from Giovanni D's collection, featuring stunning cut-out details at the waist

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She exuded drama and style in a three-piece ensemble that included a black and embroidered blouse with flared pants and a long shrug to complete the look

Ananya Panday

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin actress stunned in a sequin black strapless bodycon gown, showcasing her toned body perfectly and looking gorgeous

Mouni Roy

