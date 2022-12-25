Celebs who swear by black outfits
Sakshi Singh
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress stole the limelight in a black latex strapless floor-length dress that fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress sizzled in a black dress with a side slit from the collection of Self-Portrait and set the stage on fire with her bold look
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Baaghi 2 actress donned a leather ruched black dress looking incredibly stunning with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Norma Kamali
Disha Patani
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black dress with an asymmetrical hemline that flaunted her toned legs. She complemented the look with a pair of heels and a sparkling diamond necklace for an effortlessly sexy style
Kiara Advani
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black cut-out dress, flaunting her chiseled body from the Monot collection
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala made an entrance to remember in a stunning black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs
Malaika Arora
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The ravishing Tadap actress absolutely radiated in her shimmering sequin co-ord set of a bralette and a straight skirt
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She was a vision in a magnificent velvet gown from Giovanni D's collection, featuring stunning cut-out details at the waist
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She exuded drama and style in a three-piece ensemble that included a black and embroidered blouse with flared pants and a long shrug to complete the look
Ananya Panday
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin actress stunned in a sequin black strapless bodycon gown, showcasing her toned body perfectly and looking gorgeous
Mouni Roy
