Celebs in winter-ready puffer jackets
Kriti Sanon
Neon shaded puffer jackets was a trend in the early 2000s, during which popular hip-hop artists began dressing in large jackets
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The millennial star, Tara Sutaria looked chic riding the bike in a white puffer jacket, blue high-waisted jeans and a black tee, giving a classy and sassy vibe that we love!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Sara Ali Khan shared drool-worthy pictures from her New York vacation with her friends and was seen clad in a peppy pink puffer jacket
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The Ek Villain actress rocked a full-sleeve knit bodycon maxi dress in an olive green shade that was teamed with a caramel brown puffer jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha looked cute as she layered up to protect herself from the cold in an orange puffer jacket with a beanie cap and gloves
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Mock neck jacket
Deepika Padukone kept it simple in a crisp white t-shirt and blue jeans. She threw on a bright red puffer jacket to add oomph to her look
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Bebo kept a low profile in a simple pair of black pants that she topped off with a greyish-beige puffer jacket that she rocked with brown military boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Anushka’s dope look in a tank top and a bright sunshine yellow Prada puffer jacket teamed with black cargo-style pants took the airport-style game a notch higher
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
The Gehraiyaan actress also hopped on the bandwagon and picked out a bright sparkly silver puffer jacket to sport over a simple black crop top and leather shorts
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
