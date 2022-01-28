Fashion 

P R Gayathri

Jan 28, 2022

Celebs in winter-ready puffer jackets

Kriti Sanon

Neon shaded puffer jackets was a trend in the early 2000s, during which popular hip-hop artists began dressing in large jackets

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The millennial star, Tara Sutaria looked chic riding the bike in a white puffer jacket, blue high-waisted jeans and a black tee, giving a classy and sassy vibe that we love!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Sara Ali Khan shared drool-worthy pictures from her New York vacation with her friends and was seen clad in a peppy pink puffer jacket

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The Ek Villain actress rocked a full-sleeve knit bodycon maxi dress in an olive green shade that was teamed with a caramel brown puffer jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha looked cute as she layered up to protect herself from the cold in an orange puffer jacket with a beanie cap and gloves

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Mock neck jacket

Deepika Padukone kept it simple in a crisp white t-shirt and blue jeans. She threw on a bright red puffer jacket to add oomph to her look

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Bebo kept a low profile in a simple pair of black pants that she topped off with a greyish-beige puffer jacket that she rocked with brown military boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anushka’s dope look in a tank top and a bright sunshine yellow Prada puffer jacket teamed with black cargo-style pants took the airport-style game a notch higher

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

The Gehraiyaan actress also hopped on the bandwagon and picked out a bright sparkly silver puffer jacket to sport over a simple black crop top and leather shorts

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

