 Celebs with killer smokey-eye looks

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 24, 2023

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She is the queen of beauty goals and we love how she pulled off this heavy-duty kohl-rimmed style

Deepika Padukone

Image: Daniel Bauer Instagram

The actress’s smokey eye game is loved and admired by millions of makeup enthusiasts

Katrina Kaif

Image: Puneet B Saini Instagram

A soft smokey eye can look incomplete when it's the only bold feature in your makeup look

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Her eyeliner was winged out and exaggerated with a smokey, blurry edge to soften it

 Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She has opted for smokey eye makeup with a golden colour dress

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress has intensified her look with a smudged kajal

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

She has applied a jet black, smudge-proof eyeshadow for her all black outfit

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress loves smokey eye makeup a lot and it is a signature makeup

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

She is looking very beautiful in this smudged kohl eye makeup

Anushka Sharma

