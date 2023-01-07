Heading 3
Cha Eun Woo rocking different styles
He has previously walked for multiple brands and shows promise for future gigs.
Runway model
Image: News1
Image: News1
Cheeky
He knows he is fabulous, and he uses it to his advantage.
Image: News1
Formals make him stand out, thanks to his enviable physique.
Business
Image: News1
Though preppy, he looks more at ease in these.
Laid back
Image: News1
Dressing up Cha Eun Woo must be a fun job!
Dolled up
Image: News1
Femme fatale
A complete package, he is capable of altering people’s emotions.
As a K-pop star, he ensures that he’s fabulous on stage.
Idol
Image: News1
Image: News1
His airport looks are nothing short of a magazine spread.
Chic
Image: News1
Athleisure
Sportswear tailor-made for him, what a perfect fit indeed!
Image: News1
Suit-ed
Award shows and similar events are the go-to spots for his best looks.
