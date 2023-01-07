Heading 3

Cha Eun Woo rocking different styles

Ayushi Agrawal

jan 07, 2023

Entertainment

He has previously walked for multiple brands and shows promise for future gigs.

Runway model

Image: News1

Image: News1

Cheeky

He knows he is fabulous, and he uses it to his advantage.

Top 10 fashionable fits of Jun Ji Hyun

Recent viral on screen Korean couples

Image: News1

Formals make him stand out, thanks to his enviable physique.

Business

Image: News1

Though preppy, he looks more at ease in these.

Laid back

Image: News1

Dressing up Cha Eun Woo must be a fun job!

Dolled up

Image: News1

Femme fatale

A complete package, he is capable of altering people’s emotions.

As a K-pop star, he ensures that he’s fabulous on stage.

Idol

Image: News1

Image: News1

His airport looks are nothing short of a magazine spread.

Chic

Image: News1

Athleisure

Sportswear tailor-made for him, what a perfect fit indeed!

Image: News1

Suit-ed

Award shows and similar events are the go-to spots for his best looks.

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here