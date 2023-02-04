Charlie Puth’s Iconic Looks
FEB 04, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Orange Jacket
Charlie Puth looks simply stylish in this printed orange jacket and checked slim flat pants
Image: Getty Images
O-Neck Sweater
Charlie Puth looks like the cutest ball of sunshine in this o-neck sweater
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth can pull off anything and he does so by wearing this white sweatshirt and white pants
All White
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth’s amazing look in this butterfly printed pants and casual shirt proves how effortlessly stylish he is
Butterfly Pants
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth looks event ready in this yellow fendi suit
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth looks extremely cute and beyond stylish in this pink coloured houndstooth coat
Houndstooth Coat
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth looks super cool and fashionable in this striped black striped t-shirt and green pants
Striped T-shirt
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth loves to experiment and he does so by wearing this finely knitted sleeveless sweater vest
Sweater Vest
Image: Getty Images
Charlie Puth stunned everyone in this snakeskin printed blazer
Snakeskin Print
