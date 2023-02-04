Heading 3

Charlie Puth’s Iconic Looks

Arpita Sarkar

FEB 04, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Orange Jacket

Charlie Puth looks simply stylish in this printed orange jacket and checked slim flat pants

Image: Getty Images

O-Neck Sweater

Charlie Puth looks like the cutest ball of sunshine in this o-neck sweater

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth can pull off anything and he does so by wearing this white sweatshirt and white pants

All White

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth’s amazing look in this butterfly printed pants and casual shirt proves how effortlessly stylish he is

Butterfly Pants

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth looks event ready in this yellow fendi suit

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth looks extremely cute and beyond stylish in this pink coloured houndstooth coat

Houndstooth Coat

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth looks super cool and fashionable in this striped black striped t-shirt and green pants

Striped T-shirt

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth loves to experiment and he does so by wearing this finely knitted sleeveless sweater vest

Sweater Vest

Image: Getty Images

Charlie Puth stunned everyone in this snakeskin printed blazer

Snakeskin Print

