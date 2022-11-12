Charu Asopa's
10 splendid sarees
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa looks like total pataka here! The vibrant orange saree and pretty smile make her look absolutely gorgeous
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Clad in a traditional Bengali saree and jewellery, the actress looks beautiful as she strikes a pose
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu looks no less than a royal as she opts for a pink and red-hued saree and sports her sunnies
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu is all set to make your hearts swoon with her pretty look in a blue saree
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Another breathtaking look served by this diva! Charu's love for traditional outfits is never ending as she flaunts her Maharashtrian look here
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
A saree can never run out of fashion! This diva exudes charm as she poses in this lovely purple-hued six-yard
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Blue brings out the best in her! Seems like a saree is her comfort outfit, and we admire how she flaunts her love for it
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
The pretty nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her amazing traditional look in a pale green color six-yard
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Draped in this authentic embroidered Kantha work silk saree, Charu gives major goals for traditional ensembles
Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram
Stealing the limelight like always, Charu effortlessly slays in a red saree and looks stunning as she poses in it
