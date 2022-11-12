Heading 3

Charu Asopa's
10 splendid sarees

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa looks like total pataka here! The vibrant orange saree and pretty smile make her look absolutely gorgeous

Pataka

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Clad in a traditional Bengali saree and jewellery, the actress looks beautiful as she strikes a pose

Bengali beauty

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu looks no less than a royal as she opts for a pink and red-hued saree and sports her sunnies

Classy 

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu is all set to make your hearts swoon with her pretty look in a blue saree 

Blue-tiful Lady

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Another breathtaking look served by this diva! Charu's love for traditional outfits is never ending as she flaunts her Maharashtrian look here

Maharashtrian look

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

A saree can never run out of fashion! This diva exudes charm as she poses in this lovely purple-hued six-yard 

Desi Kudi

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Blue brings out the best in her! Seems like a saree is her comfort outfit, and we admire how she flaunts her love for it

Sartorial delight

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

The pretty nari in a gorgeous saree! We are blown away by her amazing traditional look in a pale green color six-yard

Gorgeous in green

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Draped in this authentic embroidered Kantha work silk saree, Charu gives major goals for traditional ensembles

Kantha silk saree

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Stealing the limelight like always, Charu effortlessly slays in a red saree and looks stunning as she poses in it

Beauty in red

