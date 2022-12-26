Heading 3

Charu Asopa’s
gorgeous red outfits

Pramila Mandal

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Decked up in this beautiful red ethnic suit, Charu exudes charm and looks drop-dead gorgeous 

Pataka

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Her pretty smile, gorgeous red sharara and good looks are enough to melt many hearts

Desi Nari

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Serving a sassy look here, Charu looks like an absolute babe as she opted for this short red dress

Classy 

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu looks regal draped in a red saree, and like always she managed to wow us with her excellent sartorial choices

Beauty in red 

Video source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Take cues from Charu on how to nail a lehenga stylishly, and you will never be disappointed! Watch her slay in it

Radiating 

Video source: Charu Asopa Instagram

This desi nari looks fabulous in a red saree! Her gorgeous and sheer beauty is indeed a pretty sight 

Gorgeous 

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

We absolutely love how Charu flaunts her flawless curves in this red swimsuit and yet again proves her love for the color

Sartorial delight

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Look at her smiling and looking amazing in this ethnic attire! Mouni aces her look in a red lehenga and can make many hearts skip a beat

Beautiful

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Clad in a Bengali saree and jewelry, Charu serves major outfit inspiration and looks ethereal 

Bengali Beauty

Image source: Charu Asopa Instagram

Look at Charu rock her red one-shoulder bodycon dress effortlessly! The diva has a strong fashion game, and this picture proves it

Stunner

