FASHION
Rishika Shah
FEB 17, 2022
Chic dresses to steal from Bhumi Pednekar
White Power
Bhumi looked like an absolute dream dressed in a white dress with a corset bodice & a thigh-high slit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi aced the metallic look as she slipped into a metallic purple dress that fit her like a glove
Video: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Metallic Power
She jumped hopped onto the cottagecore bandwagon as she posed in a pink dress with puffy sleeves
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Cottagecore Trend
One can never go wrong with florals and Bhumi’s floral red & white dress is proof
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Flower Power
Bhumi looked like a precious stone as she posed in an emerald green satin dress
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Emerald Green
Polka dots are a classic and when teamed with ruffles, it's simply a flawless combination!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Polka Dots
Bhumi exuded major boss lady vibes in a checked dress teamed with a white shirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Feisty & Formal
The Badhai Do actress looked ravishing in a violet midi ruched dress that hugged her curves flawlessly
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Ravishing In Ruched
Bhumi aced the romantic dressing trend in a strapless red tulle gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Tulle Tales
Bhumi looked all things elegant as she posed in a white bodycon dress with puffy sleeves
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Puffy Sleeves
