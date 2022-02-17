FASHION

Rishika Shah

FEB 17, 2022

Chic dresses to steal from Bhumi Pednekar

Heading 3

White Power

Bhumi looked like an absolute dream dressed in a white dress with a corset bodice & a thigh-high slit

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi aced the metallic look as she slipped into a metallic purple dress that fit her like a glove

Video: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Metallic Power

She jumped hopped onto the cottagecore bandwagon as she posed in a pink dress with puffy sleeves

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Cottagecore Trend

One can never go wrong with florals and Bhumi’s floral red & white dress is proof

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Flower Power

Bhumi looked like a precious stone as she posed in an emerald green satin dress

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Emerald Green

Polka dots are a classic and when teamed with ruffles, it's simply a flawless combination!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Polka Dots

Bhumi exuded major boss lady vibes in a checked dress teamed with a white shirt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Feisty & Formal

The Badhai Do actress looked ravishing in a violet midi ruched dress that hugged her curves flawlessly

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ravishing In Ruched

Bhumi aced the romantic dressing trend in a strapless red tulle gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Tulle Tales

Bhumi looked all things elegant as she posed in a white bodycon dress with puffy sleeves

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Puffy Sleeves

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in Anita Dongre's white outfits

Click Here