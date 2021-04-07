Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Chic Hairstyles of April
07,
2021
Keeping things classy, PeeCee styled her sleek black hair into a neat low bun to go with the elegant polka-dot saree
During the quarantine last year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas chopped off her locks and styled them into quirky bangs
She looks effortlessly bold in this crisp white pantsuit. Hair pulled up and tied into a top knot completed her statement-making look Credit: Getty Images
For another formal look, she added an interesting spin by keeping her centre-parted glossy waves open Credit: Getty Images
She seems to be a fan of the hair bun. Here, she pulled her mane into a simple high puff and tied it up neatly at the back
To keep things pretty much relaxed and easy, the ‘Quantico’ actress styled her all-black look with brushed open hair
For a vintage Red Carpet look, the global icon styled her shimmery ombre outfit with open side-swept curls and dramatic winged eyeliner Credit: Getty Images
Oozing major retro vibes, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a body-hugging pink dress that she accentuated with old-school Hollywood glossy waves Credit: Getty Images
Keeping things simple yet significant, Chopra Jonas styled her hair into a sleek ponytail to go with her yellow pantsuit
One of the most iconic looks so far is the one from MET Gala 2019 where Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting a short curly hairdo with a Dior couture gown Credit: Getty Images
