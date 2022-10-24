Heading 3

OCT 24, 2022

Chic looks of
Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika stunned in a mini dress styled with knee-high boots. She opted for maroon lipstick and shimmery eyes

Bold and beautiful

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika made heads turn in a black strappy gown that came with tassel detailing. She completed her look with smokey eyes and a high bun

Beauty in black

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress looked like an ultimate diva in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown. She paired it with a diamond necklace

Glam it up

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika rocked a red flowy gown like a true-blue fashionista

Ravishing in red

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika opted for a white corset top with white ripped jeans. She rounded off her look with big gold hoops

Vision in white

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked all things stylish in this cut-out bodycon outfit that came with a thigh-high slit

Orange is the new black

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika upped the hotness quotient on the internet as she wore a red hot latex body-hugging dress with matching heels

Red hot

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika donned a crisp white shirt and paired it with a black corset and denim jeans

Pose and repeat

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In this one, DP wore green leather pants with a matching knot tie top and sneakers

Go green

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress rocked a blue bodycon dress with an oversized jacket

Bluetiful

