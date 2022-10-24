pinkvilla
OCT 24, 2022
FASHION
Chic looks of
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika stunned in a mini dress styled with knee-high boots. She opted for maroon lipstick and shimmery eyes
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika made heads turn in a black strappy gown that came with tassel detailing. She completed her look with smokey eyes and a high bun
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress looked like an ultimate diva in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown. She paired it with a diamond necklace
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika rocked a red flowy gown like a true-blue fashionista
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika opted for a white corset top with white ripped jeans. She rounded off her look with big gold hoops
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked all things stylish in this cut-out bodycon outfit that came with a thigh-high slit
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika upped the hotness quotient on the internet as she wore a red hot latex body-hugging dress with matching heels
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika donned a crisp white shirt and paired it with a black corset and denim jeans
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In this one, DP wore green leather pants with a matching knot tie top and sneakers
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress rocked a blue bodycon dress with an oversized jacket
