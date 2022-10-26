Chic looks of Shanaya Kapoor
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
OCT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery tube dress that came with fur detailing while enjoying the view of Burj Khalifa by the pool.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya rocked a blue cutout bodycon outfit with a sea-blue coloured blazer.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked all things beautiful in a white crop top paired with a matching short skirt.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Shanaya opted for a shimmery tube dress. She rounded off her look with messy hair and on-point makeup.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
We can't take our eyes off this glam beauty! She donned a black cutout gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow slip dress that came with a slit in the front.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya's green ruched bodycon dress is perfect for a bright sunny day out!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya dished out major boss babe goals as she wore an all-white formal pantsuit.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked mesmerising in a white ruched short dress with hoop earrings and tie-up heels.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
In this one, she flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black crop top paired with a bodycon skirt.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.