Chic looks of Shanaya Kapoor

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya dazzled in a shimmery tube dress that came with fur detailing while enjoying the view of Burj Khalifa by the pool.

Bold in black

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya rocked a blue cutout bodycon outfit with a sea-blue coloured blazer. 

Bluetiful

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked all things beautiful in a white crop top paired with a matching short skirt. 

White beauty

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Shanaya opted for a shimmery tube dress. She rounded off her look with messy hair and on-point makeup.

Shine on

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

We can't take our eyes off this glam beauty! She donned a black cutout gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Go black or go home

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow slip dress that came with a slit in the front. 

Hello sunshine

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya's green ruched bodycon dress is perfect for a bright sunny day out! 

Go green

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya dished out major boss babe goals as she wore an all-white formal pantsuit. 

Boss babe

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked mesmerising in a white ruched short dress with hoop earrings and tie-up heels. 

Vision in white

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

In this one, she flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black crop top paired with a bodycon skirt. 

All things chic

