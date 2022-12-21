Heading 3

Chic Manushi Chhillar 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Go casual

Manushi looked all things stylish in a casual white t-shirt paired with black leather pants

Video: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi is a hot mess in an orange crop top and a pencil skirt

Orange is the new black

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi looked lovely in a white flare dress

White beauty

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

The actress stunned in an LBD like a diva

Black affair

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

In this one, she made heads turn in a white bralette top and styled it with a matching pantsuit

Boss babe

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi opted for a white halter neck crop top and teamed it up with flared pants

Trendy

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

She dished out major boss babe vibes in a blood-red pantsuit

Ravishing in red

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi looked like an ultimate diva in a black strapless gown and matching gloves

Diva in black

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi wore a black strappy tank top with high pants for a day out in Istanbul

Out and about

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi’s bralette top and ripped jeans dished out summery feels

Summer vibes

