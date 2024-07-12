Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Fashion

july 12, 2024

Chic outfit ideas for brunch with friends

Timeless and elegant! Choose a flowy floral maxi dress with a pair of strappy sandals. You can also add a wide-brim hat for a chic touch

Floral Maxi Dress

Image: Freepik

Classic and nifty! Layer a denim jacket over a light sundress. Complete it with ankle boots for a chic look

Denim Jacket & Sundress

Image: Freepik

Stylish and comfortable! Pair an off-shoulder top with high-waisted jeans. You can add a statement necklace or two and boots/heels

 Off-Shoulder Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Image: Freepik

Bold and chic! Choose a tailored jumpsuit. Style it with stiletto heels and an elegant clutch

 Jumpsuit & Heels

Image: Freepik

Trendy and cool! Pair a pleated midi skirt with a tucked-in blouse. You can complete your look with flats/heels and a belt

Pleated Midi Skirt & Blouse

Image: Freepik

Wide-Leg Pants & Crop Top

Chic and comfortable! Combine a pair of wide-leg pants with a matching crop top. Complete your look with sandals and sunglasses

Image: Freepik

 Button-Up Dress shirt

Classy and modern! Pair a button-up dress shirt with bootcut or wide-leg jeans. Complete your look with ankle boots and a chic bag

Image: Freepik

Cute and stylish! Pair a lace top with skinny jeans. Enhance your look with pointy-toe pumps and a sleek ponytail

Lace Top & Skinny Jeans

Image: Freepik

Quirky and stylish! Combine a printed blouse with a mini skirt. Accessorize with fringe boots and layered necklaces that exude boho vibes

Boho-Chic Ensemble

Image: Freepik

Classy and cool! Pair a tailored blazer with high-waisted shorts/capris. Complete your look with loafers and a cute tote bag

Blazer & Shorts Combo

Image: Freepik

Image: sarya12

