Embrace boho vibes with a flowy floral maxi dress, a wide-brimmed hat, and strappy sandals
Boho Vibes
Elevate your look with an all-black ensemble: a black dress, handbag and shoes
Monochrome Magic
Brighten your day with a pastel pink/blue dress complemented by nude heels
Pretty in Pastels
Layer up with a denim jacket over a striped tee, paired with black leggings and sneakers
Denim Delight
Trendy Overalls
Try trendy distressed overalls over a graphic tee, and add platform sandals
Sophisticated Shorts
Opt for sophistication with high-waisted tailored shorts, a tucked-in blouse, and loafers
Go classy with a tailored romper, cinched with a statement belt
Classy Romper
Add chic layers with a lightweight jacket or overcoat, basic tee, and skinny jeans
Chic Layers
Make a statement with a bold, patterned midi skirt, a simple tank top, and stylish mules
Statement Skirt
