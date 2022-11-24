Chic outfits from
Alaya F's closet
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
The actress is wearing a floral dress which is perfect for an evening outing.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
Alaya is looking vibrant in yellow and multi colour scraf
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
She has opted for an oversized sweater and completed the look with boots and woollen cap.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
She is wearing a crop top and flared pants.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
Alaya has styled her outfit with black jeggings and white top.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
The actress is spotted wearing a black flared skirt and top as she does some stretches.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
Alaya poses for camera in green colour dress.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
Alaya plays with her cat in joggers cloth
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
The actress is slaying in cool athleisure as she starts her day.
Image: Alaya F's Instagram
She is wearing a powder pink colour salwar suit as she pose for the camera.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.