Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 27, 2022

Chic travel style ft. Janhvi Kapoor

Chic Street Style

On the streets of LA, you will find her taking a stroll in a black bodycon dress and a long black coat with matching black boots!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Even when she makes a quick one-minute stop in NYC, she ensures that her travel look is not out of place! And this beige outfit with a colourful knit top serves proof!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Beige Is Not Boring

Beach vacations are for having fun and wearing floral-print bikinis! Even Janhvi agrees!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Beachy Bikinis

Desert Diva

Denim shorts with a bodysuit and a headscarf are too cool for desert safaris!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Swimsuits are always her favourite outfit especially during a holiday by the pool

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Simple Swimsuits

For an early morning hike, take a cue from the young starlet and opt for something fuss-free and sporty like yoga tights, a tank top and sports shoes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Hike Look

To enjoy a day amidst a lush foliage, she loves to keep things colourful in multi-coloured pants and a solid-coloured cropped top

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Flower Child

To enjoy the ocean and the views of a setting sun, she likes to clad herself in leopard-print bikini bottoms and a white bikini top

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Ocean Ready

And her tropical vacation wardrobe is full of bright colour tropical-print bikini sets!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Tropical Vibes

Colourful tie-dye co-ords also make for her cool and comfy beach-side looks

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Colourful Co-ords

