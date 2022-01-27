Fashion
Jan 27, 2022
Chic travel style ft. Janhvi Kapoor
Chic Street Style
On the streets of LA, you will find her taking a stroll in a black bodycon dress and a long black coat with matching black boots!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Even when she makes a quick one-minute stop in NYC, she ensures that her travel look is not out of place! And this beige outfit with a colourful knit top serves proof!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Beige Is Not Boring
Beach vacations are for having fun and wearing floral-print bikinis! Even Janhvi agrees!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Beachy Bikinis
Desert Diva
Denim shorts with a bodysuit and a headscarf are too cool for desert safaris!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Swimsuits are always her favourite outfit especially during a holiday by the pool
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Simple Swimsuits
For an early morning hike, take a cue from the young starlet and opt for something fuss-free and sporty like yoga tights, a tank top and sports shoes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Hike Look
To enjoy a day amidst a lush foliage, she loves to keep things colourful in multi-coloured pants and a solid-coloured cropped top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Flower Child
To enjoy the ocean and the views of a setting sun, she likes to clad herself in leopard-print bikini bottoms and a white bikini top
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Ocean Ready
And her tropical vacation wardrobe is full of bright colour tropical-print bikini sets!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Tropical Vibes
Colourful tie-dye co-ords also make for her cool and comfy beach-side looks
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Colourful Co-ords
