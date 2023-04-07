Chitrangda Singh's aesthetic saree looks
APRIL 07, 2023
Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Chitrangda looks gorgeous wrapped in this aesthetic yellow saree featuring a polka dotted pallu
Chic and sassy
This white ethnic ensemble was highlighted with beautiful white thread work and was given a modern twist with a noodle-strap blouse
White saree
Red and green saree
This is not the first time she has left us stunned with a pretty saree. Watch her pose in shades of red and green
She wore this beautiful blue saree in one of her films and looked elegant
Beautiful blue
Chitrangda exudes grace in this white sequinned saree with a pink blouse
Six yard wonder
Chitrangda looks glamorous in this white saree with an elegant border
Glamorous
She stuns everyone with this black embellished saree
Beauty in black
Chitrangda wore a black saree with a floral pattern all over
Floral love
She wore this emerald hued saree with an embroidered blouse
Green saree
Chitrangda takes her saree game up a notch in this printed yellow saree paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse
Voguish
