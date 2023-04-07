Heading 3

Chitrangda Singh's aesthetic saree looks

Arjun Gupta

APRIL 07, 2023

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda looks gorgeous wrapped in this aesthetic yellow saree featuring a polka dotted pallu 

Chic and sassy

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

This white ethnic ensemble was highlighted with beautiful white thread work and was given a modern twist with a noodle-strap blouse

White saree

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Red and green saree

This is not the first time she has left us stunned with a pretty saree. Watch her pose in shades of red and green

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

She wore this beautiful blue saree in one of her films and looked elegant

Beautiful blue 

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda exudes grace in this white sequinned saree with a pink blouse 

Six yard wonder

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda looks glamorous in this white saree with an elegant border

Glamorous

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

She stuns everyone with this black embellished saree

Beauty in black

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda wore a black saree with a floral pattern all over

Floral love

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

She wore this emerald hued saree with an embroidered blouse

Green saree

Source: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Chitrangda takes her saree game up a notch in this printed yellow saree paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse

Voguish

