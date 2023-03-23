Chitrangda Singh’s glam outfits
mar 23, 2023
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
Chitrangda Singh is known for her impeccable sense of style and her glamorous outfits
Introduction
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
Her outfits are a mix of traditional and modern styles, ranging from elegant sarees to chic dresses
Wide Range
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
It’s in the details
Chitrangda's outfits are often adorned with intricate details, such as embroidery and sequins, which add to their glamour
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
She is not afraid to experiment with bold colours, prints, and patterns, creating unique and eye-catching looks
Boldness
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
Chitrangda's outfits often showcase her toned figure, emphasising her curves in a tasteful manner
Body-Fitted
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
Her fashion choices inspire many women to experiment with their personal style and embrace their inner glamour
Embracing inner beauty
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
She pays attention to even the smallest details, such as accessories and makeup, to complete her looks
Makeup and Hair
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
She loves Indian wear and often pairs it with heavy jewellery
Jewellery
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
She often pairs a normal t-shirt and basic pants as her casual and comfort wear
Keep it casual
Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram
Chitrangda Singh's glam outfits have made her a style icon in the entertainment industry, inspiring many to follow in her fashionable footsteps
Fashion footsteps
