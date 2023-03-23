Heading 3

Chitrangda Singh’s glam outfits 

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram


Chitrangda Singh is known for her impeccable sense of style and her glamorous outfits

Introduction

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

Her outfits are a mix of traditional and modern styles, ranging from elegant sarees to chic dresses

Wide Range

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

It’s in the details

Chitrangda's outfits are often adorned with intricate details, such as embroidery and sequins, which add to their glamour

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

She is not afraid to experiment with bold colours, prints, and patterns, creating unique and eye-catching looks

Boldness

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

Chitrangda's outfits often showcase her toned figure, emphasising her curves in a tasteful manner

Body-Fitted

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

Her fashion choices inspire many women to experiment with their personal style and embrace their inner glamour

Embracing inner beauty

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

She pays attention to even the smallest details, such as accessories and makeup, to complete her looks

Makeup and Hair

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

She loves Indian wear and often pairs it with heavy jewellery

Jewellery

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram

She often pairs a normal t-shirt and basic pants as her casual and comfort wear

Keep it casual

Image- Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram 

Chitrangda Singh's glam outfits have made her a style icon in the entertainment industry, inspiring many to follow in her fashionable footsteps

Fashion footsteps

