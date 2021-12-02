Chitrangda Singh’s style files

A sight to behold

Chitrangda is a picture of elegance in this pastel blue heavy floral lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Satin dress with fitted bottom

Satin dresses are still very much a thing and the dazzling diva proves it in this navy blue number!

Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Colourblock done right!

n the world of blingy sequin drapes, the gorgeous beauty settles for an ivory saree, paired with a barbie pink spaghetti sleeve blouse

Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Alludes sunshine vibes

The stunning beauty chose tomake a statement in a yellow dress with fluffy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Monochrome saree style

Dressed in playful ruffles, she wore a purple drape with an embroidered waist belt

Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Black ruffle organza saree

This time in black, she styled her classy look with a contrasting emerald green blouse and a tasselled belt

Video: Pinkvilla

Delightful in red

The beautiful star strutted down the ramp in a red flowy dress with dramatic cape sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Mystical goddess

Here, she wore a black figure-hugging skirt with a shiny navy blue butterfly sleeve top

Image: Pinkvilla

Colour blocking moment

The actress looks absolutely stunning in this dual-toned peppy pink and orange gown

Image: Pinkvilla

