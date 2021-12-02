Chitrangda Singh’s style files
A sight to behold
Chitrangda is a picture of elegance in this pastel blue heavy floral lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Satin dress with fitted bottom
Satin dresses are still very much a thing and the dazzling diva proves it in this navy blue number!
Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Colourblock done right!
n the world of blingy sequin drapes, the gorgeous beauty settles for an ivory saree, paired with a barbie pink spaghetti sleeve blouse
Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Alludes sunshine vibes
The stunning beauty chose tomake a statement in a yellow dress with fluffy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Monochrome saree style
Dressed in playful ruffles, she wore a purple drape with an embroidered waist belt
Image: Chitrangda Singh Instagram
Black ruffle organza saree
This time in black, she styled her classy look with a contrasting emerald green blouse and a tasselled belt
Video: Pinkvilla
Delightful in red
The beautiful star strutted down the ramp in a red flowy dress with dramatic cape sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Mystical goddess
Here, she wore a black figure-hugging skirt with a shiny navy blue butterfly sleeve top
Image: Pinkvilla
Colour blocking moment
The actress looks absolutely stunning in this dual-toned peppy pink and orange gown
Image: Pinkvilla
