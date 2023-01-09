Chris Evans’ Red Carpet Looks
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 09, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Off-White Suit
Chris Evans looked iconic as he made a red carpet appearance with this double-breasted suit
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks dreamy and romantic in this blue suit while slaying it with black sunglasses
Blue Romance
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks super handsome in this classic striped blazer
Classic Look
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks absolutely flawless in this brown jacket and blue chequered pants
Chequered Trousers
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks chic and gorgeous in this blue velvet number
Velvet Love
Image: Getty Images
Chrish Evans looks effortlessly beautiful in this blue formal suit
Formal Look
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks glamorous as he hit the red carpet sporting this knitted polo shirt
Polo Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans strutted in style as he donned this vintage jacket
Vintage Look
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans looks fit and perfect in this cotton piece
Striped Shirt
