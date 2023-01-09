Heading 3

Chris Evans’ Red Carpet Looks

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 09, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Off-White Suit

Chris Evans looked iconic as he made a red carpet appearance with this double-breasted suit

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks dreamy and romantic in this blue suit while slaying it with black sunglasses

Blue Romance

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks super handsome in this classic striped blazer

Classic Look

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks absolutely flawless in this brown jacket and blue chequered pants

Chequered Trousers

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks chic and gorgeous in this blue velvet number

Velvet Love

Image: Getty Images

Chrish Evans looks effortlessly beautiful in this blue formal suit

Formal Look

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks glamorous as he hit the red carpet sporting this knitted polo shirt

Polo Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans strutted in style as he donned this vintage jacket

Vintage Look

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans looks fit and perfect in this cotton piece

Striped Shirt

