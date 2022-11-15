Heading 3

Chris Evans:
Style evolution

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

This throwback photo of Chris Evans from Fierce People screening in 2005 captures him in a simple chequered shirt. The actor was also seen sporting a beard

Chequered Shirt

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Chris Evans from the 2014 Comic Con captures him sporting a rather casual look consisting of a grey t-shirt and blue pants

Comfy Casual

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans can pull off anything and look like an absolute star and this photo of the actor sporting a red jumper is proof of that

Sporty Look

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures Chris Evans at the Captain America: Civil War premiere in 2016 where the actor sported a crisp look in a three-piece suit

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans likes to spice it up and hence we see him changing his style choices every now and then and this one sporting a printed shirt is one of those unique ones

Printed Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans knows how to make a stunning red-carpet appearance and
this fashion outing of the actor sporting
 a blue velvet suit is one of them

Velvet Suit

Image: Getty Images

We bet no one can pull off a sweater vest as glamorously as Chris Evans does and this photo of the actor from The Gray Man premiere shows that

Sweater Vest

Image: Getty Images

Yet another iconic Chris Evans red carpet appearance happens to be this one where the actor sported an amazing double-breasted off-white corduroy suit

Corduroy Suit

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans' love for knitwear is well-known and there's nothing cooler than the actor's knitted polo shirt look from a recent red carpet event

Polo Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans made a surprising awards appearance sporting a simple varsity jacket along with a NASA baseball cap and made it look stylish

Varsity Jacket

