Image: Getty Images
This throwback photo of Chris Evans from Fierce People screening in 2005 captures him in a simple chequered shirt. The actor was also seen sporting a beard
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Chris Evans from the 2014 Comic Con captures him sporting a rather casual look consisting of a grey t-shirt and blue pants
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans can pull off anything and look like an absolute star and this photo of the actor sporting a red jumper is proof of that
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures Chris Evans at the Captain America: Civil War premiere in 2016 where the actor sported a crisp look in a three-piece suit
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans likes to spice it up and hence we see him changing his style choices every now and then and this one sporting a printed shirt is one of those unique ones
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans knows how to make a stunning red-carpet appearance and
this fashion outing of the actor sporting
a blue velvet suit is one of them
Image: Getty Images
We bet no one can pull off a sweater vest as glamorously as Chris Evans does and this photo of the actor from The Gray Man premiere shows that
Image: Getty Images
Yet another iconic Chris Evans red carpet appearance happens to be this one where the actor sported an amazing double-breasted off-white corduroy suit
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans' love for knitwear is well-known and there's nothing cooler than the actor's knitted polo shirt look from a recent red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans made a surprising awards appearance sporting a simple varsity jacket along with a NASA baseball cap and made it look stylish
