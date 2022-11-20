Heading 3

Christina Applegate's fashion moments

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate made a stunning appearance in an ink-stained gown while attending the SAG Awards 2020

SAG Awards

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate attended the Golden Globe Awards 2020 sporting a stunning embellished gown by Pamella Roland

Embellished Gown

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate sported a grey ruffled gown by Vera Wang for the 2019 Emmys and looked absolutely gorgeous in it

Grey Ruffles

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate donned a cute floral dress for a red carpet event which she teamed up with a black leather jacket

Floral Print

Image: Getty Images

At a 2019 event, the Dead to Me star walked the red carpet sporting a stunning black suit and trousers and gave boss lady vibes

Black Suit

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate was a vision in white as she arrived for the Dead to Me premiere on the red carpet in 2019

White Dress

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate sported a slick look at the Female Stars of the Year Award ceremony as she wore a green dress

Green Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate looked like a diva wearing this gorgeous black lace dress during her appearance at an LA event

Lace Dress

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate looked beautiful in a red lace dress as she attended a red carpet-event back in 2014

Bright Red

Image: Getty Images

Christina Applegate looked stunning in a black gown with a train as she walked the red carpet for the Critics' Choice Awards

Beauty in Black

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here