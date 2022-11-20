Christina Applegate's fashion moments
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate made a stunning appearance in an ink-stained gown while attending the SAG Awards 2020
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate attended the Golden Globe Awards 2020 sporting a stunning embellished gown by Pamella Roland
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate sported a grey ruffled gown by Vera Wang for the 2019 Emmys and looked absolutely gorgeous in it
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate donned a cute floral dress for a red carpet event which she teamed up with a black leather jacket
Image: Getty Images
At a 2019 event, the Dead to Me star walked the red carpet sporting a stunning black suit and trousers and gave boss lady vibes
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate was a vision in white as she arrived for the Dead to Me premiere on the red carpet in 2019
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate sported a slick look at the Female Stars of the Year Award ceremony as she wore a green dress
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate looked like a diva wearing this gorgeous black lace dress during her appearance at an LA event
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate looked beautiful in a red lace dress as she attended a red carpet-event back in 2014
Image: Getty Images
Christina Applegate looked stunning in a black gown with a train as she walked the red carpet for the Critics' Choice Awards
