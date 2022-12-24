Christmas-inspired outfits by Palak Tiwari
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Video source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Enjoy the Christmas spirit with a red chikankari work kurta set and silver earrings
For the love of Chikankari
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Be the life of a party with crop top and shorts, paired with red blazer
Red hot blazer
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Get a sizzling look for party like Palak Tiwari as she poses in style wearing black floral print co-ords
Gorgeous in black
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Dress to impress this Christmas in a white corset top and straight fit pants
Stylish in corset
Video source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Enjoy the winters in style with a short dress and a crisp blazer
Layering done right
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak Tiwari looks simple and elegant in a bright red christmas colour kurta set
Simply gorgeous
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Bijlee Bijlee fame looks chic in green loose fit crop sweater and mini skirt
Party-ready
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks stylish in white off shoulder bodycon dress
Floral dream
Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram
Mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak look stylish in red top as they chill together in the city
Twinning like pro
