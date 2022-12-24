Heading 3

Christmas-inspired outfits by Palak Tiwari

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Video source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Enjoy the Christmas spirit with a red chikankari work kurta set and silver earrings

For the love of Chikankari 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Be the life of a party with crop top and shorts, paired with red blazer

Red hot blazer 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Get a sizzling look for party like Palak Tiwari as she poses in style wearing black floral print co-ords

Gorgeous in black

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Dress to impress this Christmas in a white corset top and straight fit pants

Stylish in corset 

Video source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Enjoy the winters in style with a short dress and a crisp blazer

Layering done right 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks simple and elegant in a bright red christmas colour kurta set

Simply gorgeous 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Bijlee Bijlee fame looks chic in green loose fit crop sweater and mini skirt

Party-ready 

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks stylish in white off shoulder bodycon dress

Floral dream

Image source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak look stylish in red top as they chill together in the city

Twinning like pro 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here