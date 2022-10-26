Heading 3

Fashionable Vicky Kaushal

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky rocked the all-black suit in panache! His stubble beard and cool sunnies amped up his look further. 

Suit it up

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky made green so much cooler as he donned this formal yet stylish look on Koffee with Karan 7.

Koffee tales

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky slayed the white-on-white like a pro! 

Slaying in white

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The Punjabi munda melted everyone's heart as he rocked an icy blue formal suit paired with a white t-shirt and stylish sunnies.

Icy cool

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Hotness level max! Vicky set the internet on fire as he flaunted his chiselled jawline in a black suit that came with a dash of shine. 

Dapper in black

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The actor donned an all-white semi-formal look with brown leather shoes and black sunglasses on a bright sunny day. 

White love

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky grabbed everyone's attention in his all-blue suit teamed with a bearded look.

Classy in blue

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky wore a striped blazer with matching joggers and a white t-shirt. 

Stripes affair

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky nailed the ethnic look to the T. He wore a long striped shirt with pajamas and a piece of cloth around his neck. 

Desi munda

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Be it formal or casual, Vicky makes any outfit look so perfect. In this one, he wore a white and blue t-shirt with joggers and a denim jacket.

Cool and comfy

