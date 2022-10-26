Fashionable Vicky Kaushal
OCT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky rocked the all-black suit in panache! His stubble beard and cool sunnies amped up his look further.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky made green so much cooler as he donned this formal yet stylish look on Koffee with Karan 7.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky slayed the white-on-white like a pro!
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The Punjabi munda melted everyone's heart as he rocked an icy blue formal suit paired with a white t-shirt and stylish sunnies.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Hotness level max! Vicky set the internet on fire as he flaunted his chiselled jawline in a black suit that came with a dash of shine.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor donned an all-white semi-formal look with brown leather shoes and black sunglasses on a bright sunny day.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky grabbed everyone's attention in his all-blue suit teamed with a bearded look.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky wore a striped blazer with matching joggers and a white t-shirt.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky nailed the ethnic look to the T. He wore a long striped shirt with pajamas and a piece of cloth around his neck.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Be it formal or casual, Vicky makes any outfit look so perfect. In this one, he wore a white and blue t-shirt with joggers and a denim jacket.
