Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 14, 2023

Classy style ft. Aditi Rao Hydari 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Sringaram debutante is looking alluring in this black Anarkali. The gold details increase the charm of her look 

Anarkali aesthetics


The Murder fame is raising the heat in this short black dress. Pulled-back hair and on-point accessorizing are noteworthy 

Black sin 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Boss actress is looking angelic in this white saree with floral detailing. A pearl choker and statement red lips complete her look

Floral finesse 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Retro ruffles 

The Wazir artist is looking stunning in this black jumpsuit. The colorful ruffle detailing elevates her look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Fitoor diva is looking like a breath of fresh air in this green ethnic wear. The floral detailing is a welcome change 

Graceful green 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Who can say no to Anarkalis? Hydari’s fans simply cannot take their eyes off her in this elegant red Anarkali 

 Red rush 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Padmaavat star is oozing grace in this simple black top and abstract skirt. A matching cape and oxidized jewelry enhance her look 

 Fine flow 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Antariksham enchantress looks tantalizing in this white and green playsuit that has leaf prints all over it 

Nature Fresh

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

The Sammohanam protagonist has given a new definition to the indo-western with this trendy printed lehenga. The playful colors and prints are pleasing to the eye 

 Lucious lehenga 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Aditi looks bewitching in this fuschia pink saree. The simplicity of the look has captured the attention of her fans 

Saree semblance 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here