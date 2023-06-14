pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 14, 2023
Classy style ft. Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Sringaram debutante is looking alluring in this black Anarkali. The gold details increase the charm of her look
Anarkali aesthetics
The Murder fame is raising the heat in this short black dress. Pulled-back hair and on-point accessorizing are noteworthy
Black sin
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Boss actress is looking angelic in this white saree with floral detailing. A pearl choker and statement red lips complete her look
Floral finesse
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Retro ruffles
The Wazir artist is looking stunning in this black jumpsuit. The colorful ruffle detailing elevates her look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Fitoor diva is looking like a breath of fresh air in this green ethnic wear. The floral detailing is a welcome change
Graceful green
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Who can say no to Anarkalis? Hydari’s fans simply cannot take their eyes off her in this elegant red Anarkali
Red rush
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Padmaavat star is oozing grace in this simple black top and abstract skirt. A matching cape and oxidized jewelry enhance her look
Fine flow
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Antariksham enchantress looks tantalizing in this white and green playsuit that has leaf prints all over it
Nature Fresh
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Sammohanam protagonist has given a new definition to the indo-western with this trendy printed lehenga. The playful colors and prints are pleasing to the eye
Lucious lehenga
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Aditi looks bewitching in this fuschia pink saree. The simplicity of the look has captured the attention of her fans
Saree semblance
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.