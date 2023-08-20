pinkvilla
August 20, 2023
Cocktail dresses for zodiac signs
Aries
This fiery sign is attracted to bright colors! A bright orange dress with a deep neckline and balloon sleeves might please them
Taurus
Taureans like simple dresses paired with bold accessories! A gold dress with bold accessories might be their pick
Gemini
Geminis are intrinsically dual. A white shirt paired with a black bodycon dress could suit their personality well
Cancer
Cancerians like comfortable outfits which show off their feminine side! An elegant green slip-on dress could suit their preferences
Leo
Leos have a soft spot for mini dresses! A black dress with slits at the waist would blend well with their vibe
Virgo
Virgo likes to experiment with different silhouettes! A white dress with an unusual neckline might be their pick
Libra
Libras can rock maxi gowns like none else! They can pull off a satin pink gown with a thigh-high slit
Scorpio
Scorpios adore formal silhouettes! A full sleeve sparkly silver dress oozes sophistication and could match their vibe
Sagittarius
Sagittarians have an adventurous personality! A sequin dress with an ombre effect will make them stand out in the crowd
Capricorn
Capricornians like dresses with a V-neckline! A champagne sequin gown with a V-neckline will please them
Aquarius
Aquarians adore the color blue! A blue sequin ankle-length dress with a deep neckline might capture their attention
Pisces
Pisces like to keep their outfits fun! A sexy green dress will enhance their vibe and make them feel alive
