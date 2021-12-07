Cocoa butter benefits for skin & hair
BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 7, 2021
Fights-off signs of ageing
Ageing like a fine wine is literally possible with the application of cocoa butter
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Healthy youthful-looking skin
It reduces early signs of ageing like wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
DIY anti ageing cream
Take ½ cup of cocoa butter, shea butter, almond oil and coconut oil in a pan
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The process
Put on the flame and stir continuously until it melts. Let it cool for a while
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Add essential oil
After this add a few drops of lavender oil and refrigerate it for 2 hours
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Blend for right consistency
Next, blend the mixture in the hand blender until it turns fluffy and apply
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
For frizzy and damaged tresses
Apply cocoa butter directly on your hair strands, it helps to nourish the mane
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Leave it on your hair for ½ hour and wash off using a gentle cleanser
Image: Divya Khosla Kumar
Wash off with a mild shampoo
DIY lip balm
Melt and combine 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 1 tbsp of cocoa butter and beeswax
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Treats razor bumps
Shaving can cause itchiness, redness and skin irritations on the skin
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Silky smooth-shave
To stay away from it, slither cocoa butter before and after shaving over the body area
Image: Mithila Palkar Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fitness & lifestyle of Anil Kapoor