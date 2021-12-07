Cocoa butter benefits for skin & hair

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 7, 2021

Fights-off signs of ageing

Ageing like a fine wine is literally possible with the application of cocoa butter

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Healthy youthful-looking skin

It reduces early signs of ageing like wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

DIY anti ageing cream

Take ½ cup of cocoa butter, shea butter, almond oil and coconut oil in a pan

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The process

Put on the flame and stir continuously until it melts. Let it cool for a while

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Add essential oil

After this add a few drops of lavender oil and refrigerate it for 2 hours

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Blend for right consistency

Next, blend the mixture in the hand blender until it turns fluffy and apply

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

For frizzy and damaged tresses

Apply cocoa butter directly on your hair strands, it helps to nourish the mane

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Leave it on your hair for ½ hour and wash off using a gentle cleanser

Image: Divya Khosla Kumar

Wash off with a mild shampoo

DIY lip balm

Melt and combine 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 1 tbsp of cocoa butter and beeswax

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Treats razor bumps

Shaving can cause itchiness, redness and skin irritations on the skin

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Silky smooth-shave

To stay away from it, slither cocoa butter before and after shaving over the body area

Image: Mithila Palkar Instagram

