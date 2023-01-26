Heading 3

Cole Sprouse’s
Red Carpet Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 26, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Silky Silver

Cole Sprouse made an iconic Met Gala appearance with this shiny silver suit with a matching silver boots

Image: Getty Images

Button-Down

Cole Sprouse looks hot and cute at the same time with this dark gray satin button-down shirt

Ana de Armas: 2022 Style Diary

Timothée Chalamet’s Best Fashion Moments 

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse looks younger than ever in this amazing red checked coat with black striped shirt inside

Red Love

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse looks fabulous in this simple yet classic black suit

Classic Look

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse strutted in style sporting this black and white pocketed shirt

Black & White

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse looks extremely cute and chic in this milky white coat along with a silk shirt 

Milky White

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse looks dreamy in this blue monochromatic suit with a tie-dye shirt and a matching tie

Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse showed his brotherly love as he hit the red carpet with his twin Dylan Sprouse

Twists With Twins

Image: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse wows us with his fashion experiment and we adore this belted jacket with matching pants

Belted Jacket

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here