Cole Sprouse’s
Red Carpet Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 26, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Silky Silver
Cole Sprouse made an iconic Met Gala appearance with this shiny silver suit with a matching silver boots
Image: Getty Images
Button-Down
Cole Sprouse looks hot and cute at the same time with this dark gray satin button-down shirt
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse looks younger than ever in this amazing red checked coat with black striped shirt inside
Red Love
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse looks fabulous in this simple yet classic black suit
Classic Look
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse strutted in style sporting this black and white pocketed shirt
Black & White
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse looks extremely cute and chic in this milky white coat along with a silk shirt
Milky White
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse looks dreamy in this blue monochromatic suit with a tie-dye shirt and a matching tie
Blue Suit
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse showed his brotherly love as he hit the red carpet with his twin Dylan Sprouse
Twists With Twins
Image: Getty Images
Cole Sprouse wows us with his fashion experiment and we adore this belted jacket with matching pants
Belted Jacket
