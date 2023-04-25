Heading 3

College fit inspo from celebs

APRIL 25, 2023

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Look chic by opting the sandwich style wearing a white tank top, white sneakers & beige pants

Priyanka Chopra 

Image : Deepika Padukone ’s Instagram

Slay the college look by wearing a green polka dot co-ord set which is stylish & comfy

Deepika Padukone 

Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She opts for a crop sweater with ripped jeans paired with sneakers which can be a go-to college outfit in winters

Rashmika Mandanna

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

A denim corset top & black leather pants can never go wrong

Kiara Advani

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

An oversized hoodie with ripped jeans & sneakers will keep the look comfy

Anushka Sharma

Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram

A white singlet, blue jeans and oversized shirt is a steal from her wardrobe to give skater girl vibes

Ananya Panday

Image : Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Give soft girl vibes in a brown tank top blue jeans & a long furry overcoat

Nora Fatehi

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The most normal western look in a beige crop top & black cargo pants paired with sneakers

Disha Patani

Image : Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram

Look formally informal by pairing an oversized blazer with a bralette & jeans

Sharvari Wagh

Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Don an all black fit taking inspiration from Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

