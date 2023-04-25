College fit inspo from celebs
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 25, 2023
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Look chic by opting the sandwich style wearing a white tank top, white sneakers & beige pants
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Deepika Padukone ’s Instagram
Slay the college look by wearing a green polka dot co-ord set which is stylish & comfy
Deepika Padukone
Image : Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
She opts for a crop sweater with ripped jeans paired with sneakers which can be a go-to college outfit in winters
Rashmika Mandanna
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
A denim corset top & black leather pants can never go wrong
Kiara Advani
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
An oversized hoodie with ripped jeans & sneakers will keep the look comfy
Anushka Sharma
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
A white singlet, blue jeans and oversized shirt is a steal from her wardrobe to give skater girl vibes
Ananya Panday
Image : Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Give soft girl vibes in a brown tank top blue jeans & a long furry overcoat
Nora Fatehi
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The most normal western look in a beige crop top & black cargo pants paired with sneakers
Disha Patani
Image : Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram
Look formally informal by pairing an oversized blazer with a bralette & jeans
Sharvari Wagh
Image : Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Don an all black fit taking inspiration from Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde
