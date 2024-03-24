pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 24, 2024
College Outfits That Will Make Heads Turn
Image source- pexels
Long and short skirts can go with every season. A must-have for college students
Skirt
Image source- pexels
Flared jeans can be paired up with anything; they are a low-effort, stylish choice indeed!
Flared jeans
Image source- pexels
Scorching heat and tight jeans can be a fatal combo sometimes; hence, shorts can always be the top choice for summers
Shorts
Image source- pexels
A simple suit could give you your Amrita Rao in Main Hoon Na moment
Suit
Image source- pexels
Hoodies are low effort and stylish, perfect for a lazy college student
Hoodies
Image source- pexels
Co-ord sets
Co-ord sets are in vogue, and with style, they are comfortable too
Image source- pexels
Maxi dresses make you look chic, stylish and elegant
Maxi dress
Image source- pexels
Short kurtis with jeans will make you look no less than Geet from Jab We Met
Short kurtis
Image source- pexels
Crop tops will always be the go-to for college girls
Crop tops
Image source- pexels
Cardigans up your styling game and make you look super cool
Cardigans
