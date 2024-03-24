Heading 3

MARCH 24, 2024

College Outfits That Will Make Heads Turn

Image source- pexels

Long and short skirts can go with every season. A must-have for college students

Skirt

Image source- pexels

Flared jeans can be paired up with anything; they are a low-effort, stylish choice indeed!

 Flared jeans

Image source- pexels

Scorching heat and tight jeans can be a fatal combo sometimes; hence, shorts can always be the top choice for summers

Shorts

Image source- pexels

A simple suit could give you your Amrita Rao in Main Hoon Na moment

Suit

Image source- pexels

Hoodies are low effort and stylish, perfect for a lazy college student

Hoodies

Image source- pexels

 Co-ord sets

Co-ord sets are in vogue, and with style, they are comfortable too

Image source- pexels

Maxi dresses make you look chic, stylish and elegant 

 Maxi dress

Image source- pexels

Short kurtis with jeans will make you look no less than Geet from Jab We Met

Short kurtis 

Image source- pexels

Crop tops will always be the go-to for college girls 

Crop tops

Image source- pexels

Cardigans up your styling game and make you look super cool

Cardigans

