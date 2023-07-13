Heading 3

COLORS TO STYLE THIS MONSOON 

SHRUTI MEHTA 

JULY 13, 2023

FASHION

While monsoons may seem very pleasant, the gloomy surroundings might dampen the mood to dress up 

 Gloomy 

One must be mindful of the colors they wear during the monsoon as some colors can lift the mood whereas others can dull it 

Mindful 

Generally, people prefer dark shades during this season to camouflage any stains. But it would be refreshing to push boundaries and try some new shades 

 Dark shades 

This color represents positivity and warmth! It will be perfect for those gloomy months when one misses the warmth of the sunshine

Yellow 

Blue 

One might miss the blissful blue sky during the monsoons. But don’t worry! You can style this color to feel the bliss 

 Pop of pink 

While pastels are adorable, a bright pop of pink this season might take your fashion game to another level 

A rainy day sounds perfect time to spark some romance. Channel your inner passion by adoring the color red 

Red 

Are you looking for a shade that will soothe your senses just right? Pick aquamarine without any second thoughts 

 Aquamarine 

Marsala 

Marsala is a color that can facilitate your inner confidence! This appealing color is a must-have in your wardrobe

Like the yellow, orange too has become a hot pick for this dull season. Include this color to add a vibrant edge to your style 

Orange 

