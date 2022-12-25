Colour-blocking trend aced by celebs
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Panday has a moment at the ITA Awards last week as she walked down in a dramatic pink and red ensemble from the label Laith Maalouf
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora went the classic monochromatic route to ace the colour-blocking trend in a black and white off-shoulder gown by Mark Bumgarner
Nora Fatehi
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Serving a major cue on how to do the colour-blocking trend right, Shilpa wore three contrasting, bright shades put together in an unconventional fashion
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon showed us how to amp things up in a black mini dress and a hot pink sash tied around the waist for a colour contrast
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The fashionista set a trend with her bold sartorial choices like this one, a dramatic pink top paired with pleated orange pants
Deepika Padukone
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Rocking the colour-block trend like it’s nobody’s business, the Jab We Met actress looked super-stylish in a neon green skirt and a blue bodysuit
Kareena
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi’s David Koma aqua blue dress that featured a contrasting black bralette detail serves a lesson in modern colour-blocking
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress styled a turquoise strapless top with dark maroon pants for an off-beat look
Kiara Advani
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The starlet opted for a blue handwoven brocade blouse, a matching organza dupatta, and a white brocade lehenga to pair contrasting elements together
Athiya Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Angrezi Medium actress looked chic in a black and white checkered black mini skirt and a contrasting hot pink blouse
Radhika Madan
