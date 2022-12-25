Heading 3

Colour-blocking trend aced by celebs

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Panday has a moment at the ITA Awards last week as she walked down in a dramatic pink and red ensemble from the label Laith Maalouf

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora went the classic monochromatic route to ace the colour-blocking trend in a black and white off-shoulder gown by Mark Bumgarner

Nora Fatehi

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Serving a major cue on how to do the colour-blocking trend right, Shilpa wore three contrasting, bright shades put together in an unconventional fashion

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon showed us how to amp things up in a black mini dress and a hot pink sash tied around the waist for a colour contrast

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The fashionista set a trend with her bold sartorial choices like this one, a dramatic pink top paired with pleated orange pants

Deepika Padukone

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Rocking the colour-block trend like it’s nobody’s business, the Jab We Met actress looked super-stylish in a neon green skirt and a blue bodysuit

Kareena

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s David Koma aqua blue dress that featured a contrasting black bralette detail serves a lesson in modern colour-blocking

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress styled a turquoise strapless top with dark maroon pants for an off-beat look

Kiara Advani

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The starlet opted for a blue handwoven brocade blouse, a matching organza dupatta, and a white brocade lehenga to pair contrasting elements together

Athiya Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Angrezi Medium actress looked chic in a black and white checkered black mini skirt and a contrasting hot pink blouse

Radhika Madan

