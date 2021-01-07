Coloured eyes:
The trend celebs love
January 07, 2021
The OG of coloured eyes, ARB rocked the makeup trend on the Cannes red carpet
Image Credits : Getty Image
Priyanka Chopra styled her monochromatic pantsuit with a pop of colour on her eyes
Image Credits : Getty Image
Katrina Kaif made a bold statement by matching her eyeshadow with her pantsuit
Shraddha Kapoor made a great case for a quirky blue eye shadow with a sleek ponytail
Talking about quirky, Sonam Kapoor styled her printed number with bright yellow eyes
Sara Ali Khan took the game to another level with rainbow eyes!
Deepika Padukone made quite a daring choice on the Cannes red carpet with deep green eyeshadow
Image Credits : Getty Image
She also opted for a pastel pink eyeliner that looked gorgeous with neutral makeup
