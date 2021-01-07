Coloured eyes:
The trend celebs love

January 07, 2021

The OG of coloured eyes, ARB rocked the makeup trend on the Cannes red carpet

Image Credits : Getty Image

Priyanka Chopra styled her monochromatic pantsuit with a pop of colour on her eyes

Image Credits : Getty Image

Katrina Kaif made a bold statement by matching her eyeshadow with her pantsuit

Shraddha Kapoor made a great case for a quirky blue eye shadow with a sleek ponytail

Talking about quirky, Sonam Kapoor styled her printed number with bright yellow eyes

Sara Ali Khan took the game to another level with rainbow eyes!

Deepika Padukone made quite a daring choice on the Cannes red carpet with deep green eyeshadow

Image Credits : Getty Image

She also opted for a pastel pink eyeliner that looked gorgeous with neutral makeup

