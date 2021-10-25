oct 25, 2021
Colourful leather pants worn by celebs
A big advocate of leather pants, Deepika Padukone sported two colourful looks. First, she picked out a pair of brown leather high waist pants for her airport look
And then she added a touch of green to her casual look by opting for a pair of wide-legged leather pants
Next is Alia Bhatt, who recently made a strong case for Y2K fashion in a pair of straight-fit blue faux leather pants at the airport
Gen-Z star Khushi Kapoor rocked tan-hued faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday
Suhana Khan also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a pair of olive green faux leather pants and a beige bodysuit
Disha Patani kept things snazzy in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued sleeveless crop top
Sophie Turner looked striking in a pair of bold red leather pants and a white vintage print top Credits: Getty Images
Supermodel Bella Hadid made a strong case for leather pants by picking out a printed pair in bright yellow shade Credits: Getty Images
Credits: Getty Images
Bella also gave an edgier twist to the power dressing look that featured shiny brown flared leather pants Credits: Getty Images
Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner looked incredibly chic in a pair of taupe-hued leather pants and a ribbed full-sleeve top
