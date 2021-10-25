oct 25, 2021

Colourful leather pants worn by celebs

A big advocate of leather pants, Deepika Padukone sported two colourful looks. First, she picked out a pair of brown leather high waist pants for her airport look

And then she added a touch of green to her casual look by opting for a pair of wide-legged leather pants

Next is Alia Bhatt, who recently made a strong case for Y2K fashion in a pair of straight-fit blue faux leather pants at the airport

Gen-Z star Khushi Kapoor rocked tan-hued faux leather pants for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

Suhana Khan also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a pair of olive green faux leather pants and a beige bodysuit

Disha Patani kept things snazzy in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued sleeveless crop top

Sophie Turner looked striking in a pair of bold red leather pants and a white vintage print top

Credits: Getty Images 

Supermodel Bella Hadid made a strong case for leather pants by picking out a printed pair in bright yellow shade

Bella also gave an edgier twist to the power dressing look that featured shiny brown flared leather pants

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner looked incredibly chic in a pair of taupe-hued leather pants and a ribbed full-sleeve top

