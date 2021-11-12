Nov 12, 2021
Concept saree looks of celebs we love
Author: Neenaz
A fan of concept sarees, Shilpa Shetty gave us two stunning looks to swoon over! First she slayed in a Reeti Arneja makhmali saree crop top with a dhoti skirt for her dance showCredits: Reeti Arneja Instagram
Saree crop top with a dhoti skirt
And then she donned a concept saree from Qbik that made a striking resemblance to a not-so-regular jumpsuit!
Jumpsuit sareeCredits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Making a strong case for a pre-draped concept saree, Malaika Arora sported a flamingo red metallic saree designed by Amit Aggarwal
Metallic pre-draped sareeCredits: Pinkvilla Raw
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave her vote of approval to a concept saree by styling a red co-ord set with a printed dupatta draped around the waist and thrown over the shoulders
Co-ord sareeCredits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Madhuri Dixit looked like a vision in a royal blue tiered ruffle saree adorned with beige gold linear embroidery
Tiered sareeIMAGE: Getty Images
For a statement-making look, Alia Bhatt picked out a turquoise blue sharara set and a matching dupatta that was styled as a drape to turn her outfit into a half-saree
Sharara sareeCredits: Ami Patel Instagram
Kriti Sanon picked out a new-age concept saree that featured a waist cut-out detail to give the impression of a real saree with one-shoulder drape detail
Pre-draped gown sareeCredits: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a gorgeous concept creation that was ideally a dress made to look like a saree with its exquisite draping, Karisma Kapoor took things a notch higher!
Futuristic dress sareeCredits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha turned heads in an off-white sheer saree that came with an exaggerated floor length cape and a floor sweeping train
Cape-style sareeCredits: Pinkvilla
To attend a wedding, Katrina Kaif opted for a simple golden saree that was accentuated with a stylish mirror-work shrugCredits: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Shrug saree
To attend the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow chiffon saree but draped it like a dupatta to create the illusion of a lehengaCredits: Pinkvilla
Lehenga-style saree
