Nov 12, 2021

Concept saree looks of celebs we love

Author: Neenaz

A fan of concept sarees, Shilpa Shetty gave us two stunning looks to swoon over! First she slayed in a Reeti Arneja makhmali saree crop top with a dhoti skirt for her dance show

Credits: Reeti Arneja Instagram

Saree crop top with a dhoti skirt

And then she donned a concept saree from Qbik that made a striking resemblance to a not-so-regular jumpsuit!

Jumpsuit saree

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram 

Making a strong case for a pre-draped concept saree, Malaika Arora sported a flamingo red metallic saree designed by Amit Aggarwal

Metallic pre-draped saree

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave her vote of approval to a concept saree by styling a red co-ord set with a printed dupatta draped around the waist and thrown over the shoulders

Co-ord saree

Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Madhuri Dixit looked like a vision in a royal blue tiered ruffle saree adorned with beige gold linear embroidery

Tiered saree

IMAGE: Getty Images

For a statement-making look, Alia Bhatt picked out a turquoise blue sharara set and a matching dupatta that was styled as a drape to turn her outfit into a half-saree

Sharara saree

Credits: Ami Patel Instagram

Kriti Sanon picked out a new-age concept saree that featured a waist cut-out detail to give the impression of a real saree with one-shoulder drape detail

Pre-draped gown saree

Credits: Sukriti Grover Instagram

In a gorgeous concept creation that was ideally a dress made to look like a saree with its exquisite draping, Karisma Kapoor took things a notch higher!

Futuristic dress saree

Credits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha turned heads in an off-white sheer saree that came with an exaggerated floor length cape and a floor sweeping train

Cape-style saree

Credits: Pinkvilla

To attend a wedding, Katrina Kaif opted for a simple golden saree that was accentuated with a stylish mirror-work shrug

Credits: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Shrug saree

To attend the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor wore a yellow chiffon saree but draped it like a dupatta to create the illusion of a lehenga

Credits: Pinkvilla

Lehenga-style saree

