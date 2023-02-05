Cool looks of Kartik Aaryan
FEB 05, 2023
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor looks dapper in all blue colour outfit
Blue day
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He is looking handsome in this cream colour sherwani
Sherwani
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He redefines comfort in denim wear
Denim on denim
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik looks handsome in a blue colour suit
Handsome
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He is wearing a cool loose tee and joggers pants as he explores Europe
Travel
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He is chilling on his Europe vacation like a stylish hunk
Chill
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He looks cool in a printed sweatshirt and black jeans
Black
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The actor is winning our hearts with his look
Too hot
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
He is all set for a party in a printed shirt
Party ready
