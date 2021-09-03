Sidharth Malhotra
Cool looks of Sep 03, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra’s dapper look here in a denim shirt is a stop-scrolling worthy number that made our hearts race
He is one of those stars who love to experiment with fashion and impress his fans with his charming looks
The Student Of The Year star styled his pantsuit with a kurta and a scarf redefining his fashion brilliance
Sidharth’s suave look in this custom-made Kunal Rawal set proves his love for layering and a keen eye for styling
We are totally in love with this laid back look of his in a tropical print shirt that gives us major vacay vibes
The Marjaavaan actor loves a colour clash and his Versace multi-coloured printed zipper jacket is the proof!
He elevated his all-white dapper look with a denim patchwork and typographic jacket that had many colours to count
Showing us how to effortlessly look fab, the star clubbed his maroon collared jacket with white kicks and grey pants
Sidharth picked a stylish brown velvet jacket and paired it with a nude tank top and ripped jeans giving a vintage touch to his street core look
We love all his stylish looks and can’t stop gushing over this sunkissed picture of him donning denim and beige pants in the classic style
