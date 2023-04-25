Heading 3

Cost of celebs' bridal outfits

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania

The estimated value of Sonam Kapoor's lotus motif red lehenga is Rs 90 lakhs. It was designed by Anuradha Vakil

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Neeta Lulla had designed Aishwarya's wedding outfit which cost around Rs.75 lakh

Aishwarya Rai 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's red saree was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. It approximately cost around Rs. 50 lakhs

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

According to reports, Alia Bhatt's classic Sabyasachi ivory bridal outfit is worth a whopping Rs.50 lakhs

Alia Bhatt

Image: Allia Al rufia

Anushka Sharma's blush pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee was reportedly worth Rs. 30 lakhs 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s full red embroidered lehenga By Sabyasachi costs a whopping Rs.18 lakhs

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sabyasachi Mukherjee had designed Katrina Kaif’s classic red lehenga. Reportedly, it was worth Rs.17 lakhs

Katrina Kaif

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone's exquisite red lehenga cost an astounding Rs.12 lakhs.The designer of the lehenga was Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Deepika Padukone

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy opted for a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga which was estimated to be around Rs. 3-4 lakhs

Mouni Roy

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha wore red and golden combination lehenga designed by Sabyasachi, costing the actress, a price of Rs. 4 lakhs 

Bipasha Basu

