Cost of celebs' bridal outfits
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 25, 2023
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania
The estimated value of Sonam Kapoor's lotus motif red lehenga is Rs 90 lakhs. It was designed by Anuradha Vakil
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Neeta Lulla had designed Aishwarya's wedding outfit which cost around Rs.75 lakh
Aishwarya Rai
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty's red saree was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. It approximately cost around Rs. 50 lakhs
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
According to reports, Alia Bhatt's classic Sabyasachi ivory bridal outfit is worth a whopping Rs.50 lakhs
Alia Bhatt
Image: Allia Al rufia
Anushka Sharma's blush pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee was reportedly worth Rs. 30 lakhs
Anushka Sharma
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra’s full red embroidered lehenga By Sabyasachi costs a whopping Rs.18 lakhs
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sabyasachi Mukherjee had designed Katrina Kaif’s classic red lehenga. Reportedly, it was worth Rs.17 lakhs
Katrina Kaif
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone's exquisite red lehenga cost an astounding Rs.12 lakhs.The designer of the lehenga was Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Deepika Padukone
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy opted for a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga which was estimated to be around Rs. 3-4 lakhs
Mouni Roy
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha wore red and golden combination lehenga designed by Sabyasachi, costing the actress, a price of Rs. 4 lakhs
Bipasha Basu
