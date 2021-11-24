P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
Nov 24, 2021
Cosy looks to steal from Sonakshi Sinha
CELEBRITY STYLE
Sonakshi Sinha picked out a lime green cut out dress that looked super cosy for her vacation
Cut out dress
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The diva looked angelic in a white breezy dress featuring cape sleeves and V neck
Cape sleeves
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Her floral print maxi dress featuring multi-tiered ruffles gave us summer-spring vibes
Floral daze
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
In a simple blue and white striped number, Sinha looked fabulous
Stripes & Knots
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
We are in awe of her dashing look in Ritu Kumar’s pleated skirt and embroidered blouse
Pleated skirt
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She paired a green wrap skirt with a balloon sleeve blouse teamed with tie-up heels
Satin love
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi’s floral print kurta and white pants looked super fab and comfy
Cosy kurta set
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She is always in love with easy-breezy looks
All white look
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She styled her breezy dress from Saaksha Kinni with a belt and gave it a sophisticated touch
Breezy dress
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a floral print ruffle saree and stole our hearts
Ruffle saree
Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
