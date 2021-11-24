P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

Nov 24, 2021

Cosy looks to steal from Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha picked out a lime green cut out dress that looked super cosy for her vacation

Cut out dress

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The diva looked angelic in a white breezy dress featuring cape sleeves and V neck

Cape sleeves

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Her floral print maxi dress featuring multi-tiered ruffles gave us summer-spring vibes

Floral daze

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

In a simple blue and white striped number, Sinha looked fabulous

Stripes & Knots

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

We are in awe of her dashing look in Ritu Kumar’s pleated skirt and embroidered blouse

Pleated skirt

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She paired a green wrap skirt with a balloon sleeve blouse teamed with tie-up heels

Satin love

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi’s floral print kurta and white pants looked super fab and comfy

Cosy kurta set

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She is always in love with easy-breezy looks

All white look

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She styled her breezy dress from Saaksha Kinni with a belt and gave it a sophisticated touch

Breezy dress

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a floral print ruffle saree and stole our hearts

Ruffle saree

Instagram: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

