Alia Bhatt and
Ranbir Kapoor
Couple style April 21, 2021
alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor are one of bollywood's most loved couples
the brahmastra co-stars began dating in may 2018 and have set couple goals ever since
At Armaan Jain’s wedding reception, Alia looked like a desi princess in a pink lehenga while Ranbir looked dapper in a blue sherwani. They posed with Neetu Kapoor
The lovebirds sported monotone looks at the airport. Alia kept it cosy in an all-pink sweatsuit while Ranbir played it safe in black
A fan of co-ord sets, Alia also sported a denim coordinated set at the airport while Ranbir kept it simple in a tee and tan pants
Heading out for a romantic getaway to the Maldives, Alia kept it stylish in yet another co-ord set and Ranbir twinned with her in white
For the Kapoor’s Christmas lunch, Alia looked cute in a lemon green dress. Ranbir looked dapper in a casual long sleeve tee and jeans
To ring in Deepika Padukone’s birthday, Alia was all decked up in a satin cropped top and jeans. Ranbir kept it classy in a crisp white shirt
Alia brought in 2021 with the Kapoor family. The duo did airport style right - Alia in an olive green tracksuit and Ranbir in blue!
as they jet setted off to another location, bollywood's sweethearts twinned in blue
The couple looked nothing short of royalty at an event. Alia in a neon Sabyasachi lehenga and Ranbir in a crisp white sherwani!
For more on Bollywood and fashion, follow Pinkvilla