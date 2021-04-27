Couple Style Files: Ranveer And Deepika April 27, 2021
Post their wedding, the star duo made public appearances while twinning with each other. Ranveer and Deepika charmed us in their light pink outfits by ace designer Sabyasachi
Rocking the denim in style, both sported a jacket in their own fashionable ways and showed the world how it’s done!
Known to match their outfits at the airport mostly, Deepika and Ranveer recently twinned in all-classic ensembles. And the only difference was their contrasting face masks
For another airport look, Ranveer picked out brown checkered pants, a beige plaid sweater and a trench coat while DP was seen alongside in an oversized knitted co-ord set Credits: Viral Bhayani
Taking the ethnic route, the couple looked fashionably best together as Ranveer chose to wear a black suit and Deepika opted for a lovely silk saree in pink
Even at the red carpet, DeepVeer have kept their style game on point. We are fans of Ranveer’s colorful suit and Deepika’s all-black avatar
We still cannot get over their Bollywood reception look in 2018. Ranveer looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Deepika sizzled in a vermilion, floor-sweeping gown
For another airport look, the couple looked like a vision in white. Deepika in a cream salwar suit and Ranveer in a printed bandhgala with his white kurta-pant were a sight to behold!
Painting a regal picture during their reception in Bengaluru, DeepVeer upped the glam quotient in gold and black
The most-loved celebrity couple is also the most fashionably forward couple and there’s no denying that!
