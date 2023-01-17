Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Best Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita
Sarkar
JAN 17, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor wows in this extreme plunging nude gown with light makeup as she hits the red carpet at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Image: Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson looks bold and beautiful in this sparkly bodycon ruffle dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023
Golden Globes 2023: Best Looks
British Fashion Awards 2022: Best Looks
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco flaunts her baby bump sporting this elegant black maternity dress at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco
Image: Getty Images
Andrew DeYoung looks effortlessly handsome in this simple yet gorgeous suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023
Andrew DeYoung
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge stole the show in this busty black gown while hitting the red carpet at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
Jennifer Coolidge
Image: Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh looks absolutely gorgeous as she dons a form-fitting black dress with pink sleeves along with a large train at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
Michelle Yeoh
Image: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried dazzles in this gold Dior gown at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried
Image: Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy looks like a sheer delight in this see-through dress adorned with diamonds along with the blonde top knot at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield strutted in style sporting this tan button-down shirt with matching straight-leg wool trousers while flaunting the tan shaded wool blazer at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
Andrew Garfield
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.