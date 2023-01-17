Heading 3

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Best Looks

Arpita
Sarkar

JAN 17, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor wows in this extreme plunging nude gown with light makeup as she hits the red carpet at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Image: Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson looks bold and beautiful in this sparkly bodycon ruffle dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

Image: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco flaunts her baby bump sporting this elegant black maternity dress at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco

Image: Getty Images

Andrew DeYoung looks effortlessly handsome in this simple yet gorgeous suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

Andrew DeYoung

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show in this busty black gown while hitting the red carpet at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Jennifer Coolidge

Image: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh looks absolutely gorgeous as she dons a form-fitting black dress with pink sleeves along with a large train at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Michelle Yeoh

Image: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried dazzles in this gold Dior gown at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried

Image: Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy looks like a sheer delight in this see-through dress adorned with diamonds along with the blonde top knot at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield strutted in style sporting this tan button-down shirt with matching straight-leg wool trousers while flaunting the tan shaded wool blazer at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield

