Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 05, 2022

Crop tops to steal from Shraddha Kapoor

Heading 3

\Front ruched top

Shraddha looked cute in her V-neck ruched crop top with drawstring detail that she teamed with beige paper bag pants

Image: Pinkvilla

The Chhichhore actress opted for a close-neck and bodice-hugging top featuring floral prints and also highlighted her midriff

Image: Pinkvilla

Halter neck top

She teamed her black crop top with an ivory shirt that was left unbuttoned and high-waisted trousers that merged like magic

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual look

Just a single glance at this look will tell you that monochrome is so done and needs to be forgotten about

Image: Pinkvilla

Funky look

Throw those pants on and make it look as fab as you with a denim shirt and a flirty pink crop top that can be easily accentuated with front knot detail

Pink crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

When we speak of crop tops as an all-rounder, it comes with zero mockeries attached. Here for the ones who wish to pair their white top with a paper bag waist skirt

Simple yet glam!

Image: Pinkvilla

She picked out a double-strapped white and checkered top that cropped to show off her toned midriff and clubbed it with high-waisted blue wide-leg jeans

Chessboard top

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha was seen rehearsing for Anamika Khanna’s show in a light green halter neck crop top that bore checkered prints and teamed it with high-waisted jeans that entailed two pockets at the front

Chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha was found shelling out some major style inspiration as she clubbed a ruched white crop top featuring black polka dots with beige cargo pants

Snazzy look

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lady Gaga’s most striking looks so far

Click Here