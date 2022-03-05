Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 05, 2022
Crop tops to steal from Shraddha Kapoor
\Front ruched top
Shraddha looked cute in her V-neck ruched crop top with drawstring detail that she teamed with beige paper bag pants
Image: Pinkvilla
The Chhichhore actress opted for a close-neck and bodice-hugging top featuring floral prints and also highlighted her midriff
Image: Pinkvilla
Halter neck top
She teamed her black crop top with an ivory shirt that was left unbuttoned and high-waisted trousers that merged like magic
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual look
Just a single glance at this look will tell you that monochrome is so done and needs to be forgotten about
Image: Pinkvilla
Funky look
Throw those pants on and make it look as fab as you with a denim shirt and a flirty pink crop top that can be easily accentuated with front knot detail
Pink crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
When we speak of crop tops as an all-rounder, it comes with zero mockeries attached. Here for the ones who wish to pair their white top with a paper bag waist skirt
Simple yet glam!
Image: Pinkvilla
She picked out a double-strapped white and checkered top that cropped to show off her toned midriff and clubbed it with high-waisted blue wide-leg jeans
Chessboard top
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha was seen rehearsing for Anamika Khanna’s show in a light green halter neck crop top that bore checkered prints and teamed it with high-waisted jeans that entailed two pockets at the front
Chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha was found shelling out some major style inspiration as she clubbed a ruched white crop top featuring black polka dots with beige cargo pants
Snazzy look
Image: Pinkvilla
