P R Gayathri

FEB 21 2022

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Best Dressed

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress won Critics Best Actress Award in a gorgeous sunset-hued chiffon saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She carried off the minimally styled look with absolute grace and elegance

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Looking ravishing on the red carpet, Radhika Madan picked out a black and white lehenga set by Sukriti and Aakriti which featured a geometric printed lehenga paired with a glitzy shimmery blouse

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Radhika Madan

Becoming one with the red carpet, the gorgeous leading lady struck a pose in an opulent red Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga that featured a heavy embroidered flared skirt

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

The actress looked ultra-glam in a shimmery maroon gown with abstract flowy designs. The outfit also featured dramatic cape sleeves and hugged her figure

Image: Pinkvilla

Lara Dutta Bhupati

Looking her elegant best, Raveena Tandon rocked a brown drape over a statement embellished blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Raveena Tandon

The television star also graced the event with her presence. She looked gorgeous in a pretty pink silk saree with a statement gold border and gold paisley printed embroidery all over

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Arya

He rocked a classic black bandhgala by ace designer Rohit Bal and paired it with black trousers

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

For his look, the debutant kept his look relatively clean and fuss-free in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny black dress shoes

Image: Pinkvilla

Ahan Shetty

