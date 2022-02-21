Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 21 2022
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Best Dressed
Heading 3
Kiara Advani
The Shershaah actress won Critics Best Actress Award in a gorgeous sunset-hued chiffon saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She carried off the minimally styled look with absolute grace and elegance
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Looking ravishing on the red carpet, Radhika Madan picked out a black and white lehenga set by Sukriti and Aakriti which featured a geometric printed lehenga paired with a glitzy shimmery blouse
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Radhika Madan
Becoming one with the red carpet, the gorgeous leading lady struck a pose in an opulent red Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga that featured a heavy embroidered flared skirt
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya Malhotra
The actress looked ultra-glam in a shimmery maroon gown with abstract flowy designs. The outfit also featured dramatic cape sleeves and hugged her figure
Image: Pinkvilla
Lara Dutta Bhupati
Looking her elegant best, Raveena Tandon rocked a brown drape over a statement embellished blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Raveena Tandon
The television star also graced the event with her presence. She looked gorgeous in a pretty pink silk saree with a statement gold border and gold paisley printed embroidery all over
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Arya
He rocked a classic black bandhgala by ace designer Rohit Bal and paired it with black trousers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
For his look, the debutant kept his look relatively clean and fuss-free in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny black dress shoes
Image: Pinkvilla
Ahan Shetty
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in cute mini dresses