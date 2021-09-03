stylish ensembles
Daisy Shah’s Sep 03, 2021
Co-ords seem to be the bash of the season! Daisy opted for a cherry-toned striped blazer and pants. She styled it with a white crop top and shoes
Dressed to kill! Here, she opted for a silver sequin top and teamed it with a pair of skin-tight latex pants
The actress lets out her summer soul in this floral satin dress. She amps up her look with hoop earrings and nude strappy heels
Now that we know her wardrobe is dominated by striped outfits, this pastel jumpsuit doesn’t come as a surprise. She wore hoop earrings to top off her look
We can’t stop crushing over this textured grey dress. Her signature side-parted hairstyle accentuates her look
She casts a spell on us with this heavenly pastel ruffled top paired with a layered skirt embossed with delicate tracery work
Again, in a floral number! She opted for a crepe pink loose-fit kurta with matching bottoms. She rounded off her look with lovely juttis
The ‘Race 3’ actress makes a style statement in this tie-dye dress paired with a matching cropped blazer
The actress looks stunning in this ultra-glam pink drape dress paired with nude heels and chunky earrings
Lastly, this one is our favourite! Daisy looked gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s vintage blue sequined saree. She teamed it with a dazzling strappy blouse
