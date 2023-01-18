Heading 3

Dakota Johnson:
Style Evolution

Image: Getty Images

Taupe-Coloured Gown

Dakota Johnson strutted in style sporting this beautiful gown with red lipstick while attending the LACMA’s Art and Film Gala event in 2011

Image: Getty Images

Wool Blend Coat

Dakota Johnson looks simply gorgeous in this theory-belted recycled wool blend coat as she attended the Sundance Film Festival in 2012

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson looks stunning in this see-through black lace corset at the 59th New York Film Festival in 2021

Fifty Shades Of Dakota

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson looks classy and extraordinarily traditional in this Victorian themed high neck white top

Victorian Lace top

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson rocked the 2015 Paris Fashion Week as she donned this black off shoulder jumpsuit with high heels

Off Shoulder

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson sets the fashion standard high in this sheer silver jewel-adorned gown

Sheer Gown

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson stunned everyone with her Met Gala look in this embellished purple gown with a bejeweled crown

Met Gala Look

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson shines in this sequined silver colour gown at the London Film Festival

Silver Lining

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson looks absolutely flawless and beautiful in this yellow coloured Gucci gown

Yellow Gown

