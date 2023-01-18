Dakota Johnson:
Taupe-Coloured Gown
Dakota Johnson strutted in style sporting this beautiful gown with red lipstick while attending the LACMA’s Art and Film Gala event in 2011
Image: Getty Images
Wool Blend Coat
Dakota Johnson looks simply gorgeous in this theory-belted recycled wool blend coat as she attended the Sundance Film Festival in 2012
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson looks stunning in this see-through black lace corset at the 59th New York Film Festival in 2021
Fifty Shades Of Dakota
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson looks classy and extraordinarily traditional in this Victorian themed high neck white top
Victorian Lace top
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson rocked the 2015 Paris Fashion Week as she donned this black off shoulder jumpsuit with high heels
Off Shoulder
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson sets the fashion standard high in this sheer silver jewel-adorned gown
Sheer Gown
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson stunned everyone with her Met Gala look in this embellished purple gown with a bejeweled crown
Met Gala Look
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson shines in this sequined silver colour gown at the London Film Festival
Silver Lining
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson looks absolutely flawless and beautiful in this yellow coloured Gucci gown
Yellow Gown
